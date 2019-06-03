'The Spanish Princess' Extended for 8 Episodes on Starz

Starz will spend some more time at court with The Spanish Princess.

The premium cable channel announced an "expansion" of the limited series with eight additional episodes to air in 2020. Those new installments will also conclude the story. Showrunners and executive producers Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will return for the new run, as will stars Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O'Connor.

"We are thrilled to tell the next chapter of Catherine of Aragon's story as she negotiates war, politics and marriage to the most dangerous King of England," said Frost and Graham. "As a company that always produces compelling and dynamic projects, Starz has been a great creative partner, and we look forward to concluding Catherine's journey with them."

Added Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch, "Emma and Matthew have created an alluring portrait of one of the most familiar narratives in English history. Viewers are intrigued by Catherine of Aragon's story, and this eight-episode conclusion will give us the opportunity to tell it in its entirety."

The Spanish Princess is a follow-up to Starz limited series The White Queen and The White Princess. It follows Catherine of Aragon (Hope) as she comes from Spain to marry King Henry VIII of England and help create a country that is proud and confident and can withstand the threat of foreign wars.

Catherine's life and marriage come under threat, however, when she struggles to produce a male heir to the throne, and her past comes back to haunt her. An adept politician and diplomat, Catherine battles to save her king and her adopted country from chaos.