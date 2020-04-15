Pregnancy Dating Show With Ex-'Bachelor' Contestant a Go at Fox

Kristin Davis will host 'Labor of Love,' a long in-the-works project that follows a woman who wants to start a family.

Fox will take dating shows to another level this summer.

The network has greenlit Labor of Love, an eight-episode series that follows a woman — former Bachelor contestant Kristy Katzmann — on an "unconventional journey toward love and motherhood." The show, hosted by Kristin Davis, is set to premiere May 21.

The long-gestating project will center on Katzmann, who at 41 is ready to start a family. She will be introduced to 15 like-minded men who will go through a series of challenges to showcase their paternal and relationship skills, while also potentially kindling a romance with Katzmann.

After eight episodes, Katzmann — with input from Davis — will decide if she's found the man with whom she'd like to settle down and start a family or decide to pursue a path to motherhood on her own.

"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," Davis said Wednesday in a statement. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."

Labor of Love hails from Propagate Content (Charmed, Running Wild With Bear Grylls) and Full Picture (Project Runway). The two companies and Fox have had the concept in the works for more than two years, beginning development back in August 2017. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion are executive producers on the series. Davis is a producer; she's repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists and Sloane Offer.

Labor of Love will be part of a Fox summer schedule that also includes Ultimate Tag.

Katzmann was a contestant on the 11th season of The Bachelor in 2007, vying for Brad Womack's heart in his first go at the center of the ABC show.

Watch a promo for Labor of Love below.