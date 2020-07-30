'Splinter Cell' Anime Series Based on Video Game a Go at Netflix

'John Wick' writer Derek Kolstad will executive produce the adaptation of the long-running Ubisoft franchise.

Netflix has greenlit an anime-style series based on the long-running Splinter Cell video game franchise.

John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad will executive produce the series. Game publisher Ubisoft will produce with Netflix.

The series is based on the hugely successful Splinter Cell game franchise, which debuted in 2002 and has spawned six sequels, a series of novels and a long-in-development film adaptation. It centers on Sam Fisher, a black-ops agent for a clandestine division of the National Security Agency known as Third Echelon.

Kolstad has written or co-written all three John Wick scripts and is attached to the franchise's TV spinoff, The Continental, at Starz. He's also writing and producing a feature adaptation of the Just Cause video game franchise and has worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+ and Kevin Hart's Quibi series Die Hart.

He's repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.

The Splinter Cell series becomes the latest addition to Netflix's anime roster, which also includes Castlevania, B: The Beginning, Aggretsuko, Ultraman, Cannon Busters, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and Transformers: War for Cybertron, among others.

The show marks the latest foray into TV for Ubisoft, which also produces Apple's Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

Variety first reported the news.