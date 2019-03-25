Spyglass Media Group Names Lauren Whitney to Head TV

The former Legendary and Miramax executive will oversee devlopment and production in television for the newly formed company.

The newly formed Spyglass Media Group continues to fill out its executive ranks.

The latest hire is veteran TV executive Lauren Whitney, who will be president of television for the company. The former Miramax and Legendary Entertainment executive starts her new post April 1.

"Lauren has discerning taste, stellar industry relationships, and has overseen production on a variety of compelling series across all platforms," said Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber. "We are fortunate to have Lauren’s talents and creative leadership as we build on our television business."

Added Whitney, "There is extraordinary opportunity for a well-capitalized, independent premium content company that controls IP, and can be agile and aggressive in its deal-making. Gary has an exceptional track record and an ambitious plan for the future of Spyglass. I am thrilled to be joining his team.”

Spyglass is a partnership between Barber, the former MGM head, and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, who are majority investors. Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group are also investors.

Lantern Entertainment bought the assets of The Weinstein Company in 2018 after the latter's bankruptcy. With those assets, Spyglass, named after the production company Barber and Roger Birnbaum founded in 1998, is home to the likes of Project Runway, Inglourious Basterds and the Hellraiser franchise.

Whitney most recently worked at Miramax as president of television and prior to that was president scripted TV at Legendary, where she oversaw series including Lost in Space, Colony and The Looming Tower.

She joins other recent Spyglass hires in chief legal officer Cheryl Rodman and executive vp worldwide communications Kristin Cotich.