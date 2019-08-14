'St. Elmo's Fire' Modern Remake in the Works at NBC

NBC is looking to the 1980s for its next hit.

The network is plotting a modern remake of St. Elmo's Fire and has handed out a script sale for the new take on the 1985 Brat Pack feature.

The potential series is described as a modern adaptation of the feature film that showcases a group of close friends struggling with career, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.

Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva, The Mob Doctor) is on board to pen the script and exec produce via his Osprey Productions banner. Chris King will also be an EP.

The drama hails from indie studio Sony Pictures Television, whose film arm, Columbia Pictures, distributed the original. This is the second time Sony has attempted to reboot the film. The studio first tried to do a contemporary take back in 2009 (ironically, 10 years ago this week) that found Schumacher, Topher Grace, Dan Bucatinsky and Jamie Tarses attached, with Bucatinsky set to pen the script. That project, which landed at ABC after a bidding war, used the movie as a jumping off point to introduce six new friends.

The original movie starred Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Mare Winningham and revolved around a group of Georgetown University graduates as they adjusted to life and adulthood after college. Produced for a budget of $10 million, the '85 feature grossed $37.8 million domestically. Joel Schumacher wrote (alongside Carl Kurlander) and directed the feature, which was produced by Lauren Shuler Donner. The film is also well-known for its soundtrack, which featured a memorable theme song, "Man in Motion," by John Parr.

The cast of St. Elmo's Fire, alongside The Breakfast Club, was coined "The Brat Pack" for their work in the two coming-of-age movies. The core members of the group included Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Lowe, McCarthy, Moore, Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Sheedy.

This is among the early script orders to emerge as this development season has gotten off to another slow start. The big difference this season is that the networks are dealing directly with writers and studios and without agencies as the WGA and ATA continue their ongoing battle over packaging fees and affiliated studios.