'Stan Against Evil' Canceled at IFC

IFC is trimming its scripted roster.

The AMC Networks-owned niche cable network has canceled the horror-comedy Stan Against Evil after three seasons.

Series creator Dana Gould made the announcement over the weekend that the show starring John C. McGinley and Janet Varney would not be back for a fourth season. Never a ratings breakout, Stan Against Evil was a DVR standout and often doubled its small linear viewership.

With the cancellation, IFC's scripted roster now consists of the upcoming third season of Documentary Now, Brockmire — already renewed for seasons three and four — and the upcoming Sherman's Showcase, which counts John Legend as an executive producer.

Interestingly, IFC previously had the comedy Living With Yourself set up as a pilot. But sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the scripted entry was one of multiple projects that were released back to its creatives as IFC's budget was not what producers originally envisioned. Netflix snapped up the series and tapped Ant Man star Paul Rudd to play dual roles in the comedy.

IFC has undergone a lot of executive changes in the past year. Network president Jen Caserta in May moved to a corporate role at AMC amid a leadership change that saw executive vp brand marketing Blake Callaway take over as GM at the comedy-focused cabler. In November, BBC America's Sarah Barnett and AMC's David Madden added oversight of IFC (among others) to their purviews as BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV all moved into a centralized leadership structure.

Stan Against Evil, produced by RadicalMedia, followed Stan (McGinley), a disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town forced into retirement who has trouble relinquishing his authority to Evie Barret (Varney), the tough and beautiful new sheriff in town. Together, they wind up fighting a plague of unleashed demons.