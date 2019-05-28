TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Nets Win Over 'The Bachelorette'

NBC's hockey coverage records a four-year high in viewers for the opening game of the series.

NBC skated to a ratings win Memorial Day with the opening game of the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, improved in total viewers but slipped a little in adults 18-49.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues averaged 5.15 million viewers in the fast nationals, pending updates for the live broadcast. That's above a preliminary 4.84 million a year ago (which adjusted up to 5.2 million in the finals) and could be on track for a four-year high for the opening game.

In the adults 18-49 demographic, the game drew a 1.5, pending updates, off slightly from a 1.6 for the opener in 2018.

The Bachelorette posted a 1.1 in the key ad demographic, down slightly from a week ago, but its 4.68 million viewers are a slight improvement on the 4.52 million from the prior week. A repeat of Celebrity Family Feud (0.7) followed at 10 p.m.

The only other original episode airing on the English-language broadcast nets Monday was Fox's Beat Shazam, which scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 — off slightly versus its season premiere last week.

NBC's 1.5 average among adults 18-49 was half a point better than the 1.0 for ABC. Fox came in third with a 0.6. CBS (0.4) and The CW (0.2) both aired full nights of repeats.

