TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Carries NBC to Easy Win

Game 5 of the series draws the highest preliminary numbers of the playoffs so far.

NBC skated to a ratings win Thursday with the fifth game of the Stanley Cup Finals, while Fox's Paradise Hotel reboot ended quietly.

In metered-market households, the St. Louis Blues' 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins drew a 4.0 rating, the second-best mark for a Game 5 since 2014, behind 5.0 last year and 4.6 in 2014. Both of those were series clinchers; for non-clinching games, Thursday's rating is on par with Game 5s from 2010 and 2013.

The preliminary rating is also the best for the NHL playoffs to date this season.

In the fast nationals, the game averaged 5.25 million viewers, pending updates. That puts it on par with the opening game and a little ahead of Monday's Game 4 (5.13 million); games 2 and 3 aired on NBC Sports Network.

Elsewhere, Fox's Paradise Hotel ended with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.29 million viewers, in line with its season average. The network quietly pulled back from airing the show multiple times a week, condensing its run from a planned 13 episodes to just seven.

CBS' Life in Pieces (0.6 in adults 18-49) came down a little vs. last week, while Elementary held at 0.5. The CW's iZombie (0.2) and In the Dark (0.1) were also steady. ABC aired a night of game-show reruns.

NBC easily led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating, pending updates. ABC's reruns finished second at 0.8, and CBS was third at 0.6. Telemundo averaged 0.5, Fox 0.4, Univision 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

