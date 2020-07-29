Stanley Tucci to Star in AMC Limited Series

The actor will star in the thriller 'La Fortuna,' from 'The Others' director Alejandro Amenábar.

Stanley Tucci is headed to AMC, by way of Spain.

The Hunger Games and Big Night actor will star in limited series La Fortuna, which the cabler's AMC Studios is co-producing with Spain's Movistar+ and MOD Pictures. The thriller comes from director Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, Open Your Eyes), who co-created the series with Alejandro Hernandez.

Inspired by the graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure of the Black Swan), La Fortuna centers on Alex Ventura (Álvaro Mel), a young Spanish diplomat who unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission to recover sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci), a notorious adventurer. Ana Polvorosa also stars as Lucia, Alex's colleague in work and adventure.

Production begins this week in Spain and will move to North America next year, with a premiere date targeted for later in 2021.

"These days shooting a series such as this one is a big challenge that all our team takes on with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility," said Amenábar. La Fortuna is fundamentally about optimism and the will to fight. Alex Ventura's journey is also ours. We aim to fully succeed, but above all we hope to offer the audience a good dose of excitement and entertainment next year."

The cast also includes Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc.

AMC Studios and Movistar+, the pay TV division of Spain's Telefonica, produce in association with MOD Pictures. In addition to writing with Hernandez, Amenábar will direct all six episodes.