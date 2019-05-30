'Star' Officially Dead After Lee Daniels' Attempts to Shop Canceled Fox Drama

Lee Daniels' attempts to revive Fox's canceled drama Star was not successful.

The executive producer announced Thursday in a video on his verified Instagram account that his efforts to find a new home for a potential fourth season of the music-focused drama were to no avail: "It ain't happening," he said. "I did my best. Just know that like with Precious or Empire … The Butler, Monster's Ball, the next thing I do is going to be Star. It will exist in all my work." (Watch the full video, below.)

Fox canceled the Empire spinoff earlier this month after three seasons. The series, starring Queen Latifah, dropped 11 percent among the all-important adults 18-49 demo (compared to Empire's 21 percent drop). The series was produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television and the newly independent broadcast network had little room on its schedule and instead opted to pickup a new slate of scripted series — nearly all of which it co-owns. Instead, the Charlie Collier-run broadcaster will focus on the expanded 20-episode final season of Empire and a roster of new dramas that include Prodigal Son and Not Just Me.

Star becomes the latest canceled series to get a second look to no avail. ABC canceled Whiskey Cavalier after one season but came close to reversing the decision before ultimately passing. Other passed over pilots and canceled series are also being shopped by their respective studios in what has become an annual post-upfronts process.