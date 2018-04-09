'Star Trek: Discovery' Enlists Anson Mount as Captain Kirk's Predecessor

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery is bringing in some new blood for season two.

Anson Mount has boarded the Discovery and will take on a key role in the Trek mythology: Captain Christopher Pike. Pike was first introduced in the original Star Trek and led the USS Enterprise before William Shatner's famed Captain James T. Kirk.

The CBS digital subscription service declined comment on if Mount will be a series regular as the platform does not typically reveal the number of episodes each actor is slated to appear in. Production on season two will begin this month. A return date has not yet been determined.

The introduction of Captain Christopher Pike comes after Star Trek: Discovery used its season one finale to introduce the USS Enterprise when the Discovery was on a journey to Vulcan to pick up the ship's new captain following the apparent death of Jason Isaacs' Captain Gabriel Lorca. With Pike's arrival, the series also sets the stage to potentially introduce Spock. (Still to be determined is who will be the new captain to replace Lorca as Mount is the first casting revealed for season two.)

"We certainly aren't confirming that we're even going to introduce Spock and we certainly are not casting that role, either," co-showrunner Aaron Harberts told The Hollywood Reporter in February after the season finale. "We live a lot in memory and flashback. The center of our show is always Michael Burnham [series star Sonequa Martin-Green]." However, Harberts and co-showrunner Gretchen Berg wouldn't totally rule out bringing Spock into the fray on a show where anything is possible. (Pike was first mentioned in the final scene of the Discovery finale.)



"[W]e realize how incredible Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto's performances were and what [Star Trekmovie director] J.J. Abrams and the original series were able to pull off with that character," Harberts says. "Finding another actor that could even come close to what Leonard Nimoy did with the original portrayal, we'd never want to go down that road."

For his part, Mount is fresh off of ABC's critically panned Marvel drama Inhumans, which limped off the schedule in November following its initial is not expected to return. His credits also include AMC's Hell on Wheels and Non-Stop. He's repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management

Pike was originally played by Jeffrey Hunter in the initial pilot for the original Star Trek series. The character was famously dropped when Hunter decided he did not want to stay on with the series. Sean Kenney took on the role for an episode later down the line. Bruce Greenwood also stepped into the role in the 2009 Star Trek feature and its sequel.