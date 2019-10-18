'Star Trek: Discovery' Producer Sets Crime Drama at CBS

Vaun Wilmott is writing 'Bent,' about a Texas law enforcement officer and her two very different father figures.

Star Trek: Discovery co-executive producer Vaun Wilmott is headed to the CBS broadcast network with a crime drama project.

The network has given a script commitment to Bent, which centers on a Texas cop and her two very different father figures. The project comes from CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Bent — not to be confused with the short-lived NBC comedy from 2012 — centers on a streetwise and instinctive Texas law enforcement officer who's caught between two parental figures: her biological father, who co-opted her into his 10-state crime spree when she was a child, and her adoptive father, who caught them and then took her in as his own.

Wilmott is writing the script and will executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer and Bruckheimer TV's Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

In addition to CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, Wilmott created Syfy's Dominion (based on the film Legion) and was an executive producer of Fox's Prison Break revival in 2017.

The project continues a long relationship between CBS and Bruckheimer, who executive produced the network's long-running CSI franchise, Without a Trace and Cold Case, among other shows. He's also an EP of The Amazing Race. Most recently the company had medical drama Under the Bridge at CBS last development season.

Bent joins a CBS development slate that also includes drama The Lincoln Lawyer from David E. Kelley and comedies The United States of Al from Chuck Lorre; Fun from Michael Patrick King; UNprofessionals from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; Pretty, from Santina Muha and Lindsey Kraft and executive produced by former Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco; and an untitled show from Fam and In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury.