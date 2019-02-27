'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access With New Co-Showrunner

The Sonequa Martin-Green led drama remains the cornerstone of a rapidly growing franchise for the studio, which has recruited Michelle Paradise to serve as co-showrunner alongside Alex Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Discovery will take off again for CBS All Access.

The subscription video-on-demand platform has handed out a third-season renewal for the cornerstone of its rapidly growing Star Trek franchise. Additionally, Discovery writer Michelle Paradise — who joined the series in season two — has been promoted to serve as co-showrunner for season three. She will continue to work alongside franchise captain Alex Kurtzman on the series.

Paradise becomes the third new showrunner to pilot Discovery. Kurtzman, who co-created the series alongside Bryan Fuller, took over for Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg after the duo were dismissed early in production of season two. Harberts and Berg replaced Fuller, who was also let go before Discovery's debut. Kurtzman and Paradise will serve as co-showrunners.

A return date for the third season was not announced. The renewal arrives as the drama returned for its sophomore run Jan. 20 after nearly a year off the air as Kurtzman charts a careful course with the series following multiple delays in getting the drama off the ground ahead of its first season.

"Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek," Kurtzman said. "Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together."

Discovery is the flagship of the Star Trek universe for CBS All Access, which, like other streamers, does not release viewership information. The platform, under the oversight of Kurtzman, is also developing a Michelle Yeoh-led spinoff, and series including animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, a Patrick Stewart-led Picard live-action drama and others, including an animated comedy for Nickelodeon and a younger-skewing Starfleet Academy entry from The O.C. duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and other animated offerings in the works.

“The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery's second- season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans,” said Julie McNamara, executive vp originals at CBS All Access. “With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery's journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Ethan Peck (as Spock), is produced by CBS TV Studios, where Kurtzman's Secret Hideout banner is based. Beyond the other Star Trek offerings, CBS All Access' scripted roster includes The Good Fight, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story and the upcoming Twilight Zone and Interrogation. Comedy No Activity is awaiting word on a potential third season.

For Paradise's part, her credits include The Originals, Hart of Dixie, Rogue and creating, writing and starring in former MTV/Logo series Exes and Ohs. She's repped by ICM Partners.