8:45am PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access With New Co-Showrunner
Star Trek: Discovery will take off again for CBS All Access.
The subscription video-on-demand platform has handed out a third-season renewal for the cornerstone of its rapidly growing Star Trek franchise. Additionally, Discovery writer Michelle Paradise — who joined the series in season two — has been promoted to serve as co-showrunner for season three. She will continue to work alongside franchise captain Alex Kurtzman on the series.
Paradise becomes the third new showrunner to pilot Discovery. Kurtzman, who co-created the series alongside Bryan Fuller, took over for Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg after the duo were dismissed early in production of season two. Harberts and Berg replaced Fuller, who was also let go before Discovery's debut. Kurtzman and Paradise will serve as co-showrunners.
A return date for the third season was not announced. The renewal arrives as the drama returned for its sophomore run Jan. 20 after nearly a year off the air as Kurtzman charts a careful course with the series following multiple delays in getting the drama off the ground ahead of its first season.
Discovery is the flagship of the Star Trek universe for CBS All Access, which, like other streamers, does not release viewership information. The platform, under the oversight of Kurtzman, is also developing a Michelle Yeoh-led spinoff, and series including animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, a Patrick Stewart-led Picard live-action drama and others, including an animated comedy for Nickelodeon and a younger-skewing Starfleet Academy entry from The O.C. duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and other animated offerings in the works.
Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Ethan Peck (as Spock), is produced by CBS TV Studios, where Kurtzman's Secret Hideout banner is based. Beyond the other Star Trek offerings, CBS All Access' scripted roster includes The Good Fight, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story and the upcoming Twilight Zone and Interrogation. Comedy No Activity is awaiting word on a potential third season.
For Paradise's part, her credits include The Originals, Hart of Dixie, Rogue and creating, writing and starring in former MTV/Logo series Exes and Ohs. She's repped by ICM Partners.
Lesley GoldbergLesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit