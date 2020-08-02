This Week in TV: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' 'Big Brother,' 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'

The Star Trek universe on CBS All Access expands in the week of Aug. 3 with the premiere of animated series Lower Decks, and one of the longer-running unscripted shows on TV, Big Brother, makes its belated return to the air as well. Also on tap are Lifetime's second Surviving … docuseries and a timely look at immigration on Netflix.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Star Trek fans of a certain age might remember the early 1970s animated series that featured most of the original cast voicing their characters. Star Trek: Lower Decks is … not that.

From Rick and Morty veteran Mike McMahan, Lower Decks is a comedy about the support crew on one of the Federation's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero head the voice cast. It premieres Thursday on CBS All Access.

Also on streaming …

Netflix's Immigration Nation (Monday) follows both migrants and ICE agents at the border. Former Great British Baking Show hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins play best friends — and assassins in Hitmen (Thursday, Peacock). HBO Max debuts feature film An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, and documentary On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, on Thursday. Also Thursday, Australian comedian and actor Tim Minchin stars in Upright on Sundance Now. Diego Luna eats and has wide-ranging conversations with chefs, celebrities and activists in Pan y Circo (Friday, Amazon). Howard, a documentary about renowned lyricist Howard Ashman, debuts Friday on Disney+.

On broadcast …

Returning: It's later than usual, but Big Brother will begin its 22nd season on CBS at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It's an all-star season (the first for the show since 2006), with contestants revealed during a live premiere. Contestants were quarantined before filming began and will be tested for COVID-19 weekly when during production. They'll be living in a bubble, with no contact between cast and crew.

Also returning: A new season of mystery drama Endeavour begins at 9 p.m. Aug. 9 on PBS.

New: The CW trots out a pair of acquired shows this week: Canadian drama Coroner (9 p.m. Wednesday) and U.K. docuseries Being Reuben (9 p.m. Friday).

On cable …

New: Investigative documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (8 p.m. Aug. 9, Lifetime) delves into the life and alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, who died a year ago in prison shortly after being charged with sex trafficking. The four-hour doc (which concludes Aug. 10) will examine how he allegedly used his connections to wealthy and powerful people to shield predatory behavior toward young girls.

Also new: Jeff Foxworthy hosts What's It Worth? (9 p.m. Tuesday, A&E), a sort of virtual Antiques Roadshow with people having unusual items they owned appraised by experts. British thriller We Hunt Together debuts at 10 p.m. Aug. 9 on Showtime.

Returning: Catfish: The TV Show begins its ninth season, filmed and produced remotely, at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In case you missed it …

The final season of Last Chance U — or at least the final one focused on football — is as reliably strong as ever, even if its new setting (Oakland's Laney College) is very different than past seasons, notes THR critic Daniel Fienberg: "I feel comfortable that whatever the story ends up being, the Last Chance U team will tell it as well as it can be told." It's streaming on Netflix.