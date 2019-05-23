'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - The 25 Best Episodes

In the late 1980s, Gene Roddenberry reinvented his game-changing Star Trek franchise with a new cast of characters, led by Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The result, Star Trek: The Next Generation, changed the franchise forever.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of The Next Generation's series finale, The Hollywood Reporter lists, in chronological order, the 25 best episodes of the series' 178 installments. So grab an Earl Grey tea (hot!), turn off those four lights, and prepare to be transported.

"Encounter at Farpoint" (Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2)

Roddenberry started his follow-up to the original series with a bang: Putting humanity on trial. The Next Generation's pilot not only introduces the crew of the Enterprise, bringing together Picard and first officer William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), but also debuts playful and perennial nemesis Q (John de Lancie). The highlight of the episode comes from the spectacle of the Enterprise's saucer section separation, a marvel in technology at the time and indicator that TNG would be a worthy successor in the captain's chair.

"Skin of Evil" (Season 1, Episode 23)

When actress Denise Crosby wanted to opt out of her contract, the show created a memorable ending for security officer Tasha Yar. Her death occurs with surprisingly little fanfare, at the receiving end of a blow from the malicious and murky alien Armus. But the episode ends with Yar imparting heartfelt final words to each of the senior crew members on an idyllic holodeck hill. Her speech represents how quickly a crew can become a family, and how painful it can be to lose one of those members.

"Conspiracy" (Season 1, Episode 25)

Though the first season of TNG is its shakiest, its final episodes showcased what would soon be the series' trademark breadth of storytelling. "Conspiracy" follows up on a previous plot that mentioned an unknown force infiltrating Starfleet Command. It turns out this force is a species of parasites, infecting and controlling the higher ranks to dominate the galaxy. This episode is most remembered for the effect of an admiral's exploding head, an image so graphic that it was initially banned from broadcast in the United Kingdom.

"The Measure of a Man" (Season 2, Episode 9)

As Starfleet's first android officer, Brent Spiner's Lieutenant Commander Data inspired many examinations of what it means to be human. The best example comes in "The Measure of a Man," which sees a cyberneticist attempt to seize him for disassembly and study. Data is put on trial to argue whether his sentience elevates him from mere Starfleet property. The episode culminates in a passionate courtroom performance from Picard as Data's lawyer. He was not only able to earn the android his freedom, but also provide years of discourse in discussing the rights of artificial intelligence.

"Deja Q" (Season 3, Episode 13)

Q's godlike powers were the source of many TNG storylines. But the finest came when said powers were stripped, as the now-castrated Q learns the ways of mortals. It's an opportunity for the crew to exact revenge on their consistent tormentor, as well as allow John de Lancie to express some melodramatic and sentimental aspects of his character. The relationship between him and Data, both classmates on the human condition, is delightful, especially when the former gifts the latter with the ability to laugh. Additionally, this episode produces the infamous Picard facepalm , a reaction that launched a thousand memes.

"Yesterday's Enterprise" (Season 3, Episode 15)

One of TNG's first forays into time travel is momentous, as the emergence of a time rift sets reality onto a completely alternate timeline. The Federation and Klingons are at war, with Picard leading a militarized ship and Tasha Yar back on deck. Bartender Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) is the only one who knows the status quo, leading an entire ship to sacrifice themselves at a Klingon outpost to revert the universe. While the episode is a welcome return for Denise Crosby, it also gives the series a second chance to provide Yar with the noble ending the show denied her character initially.

"The Offspring" (Season 3, Episode 16)

In an episode both hilarious and heartbreaking, Data tackles the difficulties of parenting. Building an android daughter, he and the crew show her the human experience, as Picard fends off a Starfleet admiral looking to separate her from her newfound family. She ends up tragically shutting down because of her rapidly-advancing interface, leaving Data alone in his Sisyphean task of understanding the people around him. "The Offspring" also serves as the directorial debut of Jonathan Frakes, whose unique style led him to take the chair for many other episodes in the franchise, as well as two Trek films.

"Sarek" (Season 3, Episode 23)

While TNG lacks a Vulcan main character, its take on the logical race produces one of its best installments. Mark Lenard reprises his role from the original series as Spock's father Sarek, in the throes of a disease that causes him to lose emotional control. With a trade resolution on the line, Picard volunteers to mind meld to carry the load, resulting in Patrick Stewart running the gamut of fury, ecstasy, and despair. While Sarek's affliction draws parallels to dementia, Michael Piller's script also served as a sign of the times, with Roddenberry's health simultaneously in decline before his death in 1991.

"The Best of Both Worlds" (Season 3, Episode 26 & Season 4, Episode 1)

"Fire." With one word, Star Trek transformed its storytelling. After introducing the Borg in season two, this two-parter accelerates them into the role of main antagonists, showing their collective danger as they aim to destroy Earth. Their envoy: An abducted Picard, converted into mouthpiece Locutus. Part one ends on the series' biggest cliffhanger, as a Riker-led Enterprise fires upon the Borg and their former captain. "All of us were thrilled they had the balls to leave Picard on the Borg cube," Frakes told THR in 2015 . "This was 1990. It was not commonplace to be killing off any of your series regulars. That was a big 'who shot J.R.' type of plot."