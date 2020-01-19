This Week in TV: 'Star Trek: Picard,' Grammys, 'Awkwafina'

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' 'Station 19' and 'Shrill' also debut new seasons in the week of Jan. 20.

The return of a beloved actor to one of his most famous roles, music's biggest awards show and a comedy by a rising star are among the big premieres in the week of Jan. 20. A handful of streaming favorites also return, as does a popular cable drama.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The last time Patrick Stewart appeared in a Star Trek property was in the 2002 feature film Nemesis, the final one featuring the Next Generation cast. That changes Thursday, when Stewart once again plays Jean-Luc Picard in CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard.

The series will pick up some 15 years after the events of Nemesis, with Picard retired to a vineyard. He will, of course, be drawn back into space, even if he — or the Federation — is reluctant to. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway also star in the series, and the trailer below features several familiar Next Generation and Voyager faces.

Also on streaming …

Returning: After a critically hailed first season, Hulu's Shrill, starring Saturday Night Live regular Aidy Bryant, drops its second season Friday. Also back are season two of Family Reunion (Monday), season three of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the final episodes of The Ranch (both Friday) on Netflix.

New: Gwyneth Paltrow brings cameras into The Goop Lab (Friday, Netflix); October Faction, based on the comic book of the same title, arrives Thursday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Grammys: The Recording Academy is undergoing turmoil in the executive ranks, but that's unlikely to spill over into the annual Grammy Awards (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 26). Lizzo, Billie Eilish — who are both slated to perform during the show — and Lil Nas X are the leading nominees; Alicia Keys hosts.

New: Fox comedy Outmatched (8:30 p.m. Thursday) stars Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs as parents of four kids — three of whom are a great deal smarter than they are. Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell also star.

Returning: Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 begins its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC; The CW's Legends of Tomorrow officially kicks off its season at 9 p.m. Tuesday after being part of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover a week ago.

On cable …

New: Golden Globe winner Awkwafina created and stars in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central), a comedy inspired by her life growing up in Queens. B.D. Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and SNL's Bowen Yang also star. THR chief critic Daniel Fienberg calls the show "a fast-moving, energetic half-hour represents another promising, progressive step on a zig-zagging road to well-deserved ubiquity" for its lead.

Also new: Bravo's newest unscripted series, Spy Games (10 p.m. Monday) tasks 10 players with gathering intel on their fellow contestants and facing challenges designed by former intelligence officers.

Returning: Keegan-Michael Key hosts a rebooted Brain Games (9 p.m. Monday, National Geographic); The Bold Type (9 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform) begins its fourth season; Project Blue Book (10 p.m. Tuesday, History) looks to the skies again; and Showtime offers the double bill of The Circus and Our Cartoon President at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

In case you missed it …

Viewers of a certain age can travel back to their childhoods with new versions of three classic kids shows (and take their kids along for the ride). Updated takes on George of the Jungle, Lassie and Mr. Magoo are streaming on CBS All Access.