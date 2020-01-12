'Star Trek: Picard' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

'12 Monkeys' alum Terry Matalas has also boarded the series as showrunner for the Patrick Stewart drama's sophomore run, filling the void created by Michael Chabon's planned departure. Sources also note producers have been given an informal green light to begin work on season three.

Star Trek: Picard is officially charting its course for seasons two and three.

Ahead of its Jan. 23 series debut, CBS All Access announced Sunday during its time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that it has officially renewed its Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek drama for season two. Sources say the drama has also received early orders to begin work on season three, which will likely be filmed back to back with the sophomore drama with production not very brief a hiatus between cycles.

CBS All Access and CBS TV Studios declined comment on the status of season three of Picard. The streamer only confirmed the season two renewal during its time at TCA on Sunday.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, exec vp originals at CBS All Access. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

Additionally, 12 Monkeys alum Terry Matalas has boarded Picard as an executive producer and also signed an overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Sources note that the studio pulled him off of its MacGyver reboot at CBS to come to Picard, which is a high priority for the studio. Matalas will take over as showrunner in season two to help fill the void created by Michael Chabon's planned departure.

Chabon, and his wife, author Ayelet Waldman, inked an overall deal with Picard producers CBS TV Studios and are adapting the former's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay as a limited series for corporate sibling Showtime. As part of that deal, Chabon will transition to the new series and exit Picard this year. Production on season one of Picard has been completed and a writers' room for seasons two and three — which will be filmed back to back in a bid to control costs and everyone's production schedules — has been up and running for some time now.

Chabon will remain showrunner on Star Trek: Picard before passing the baton to Matalas, who has also been working on the highly anticipated show for some time. Helping to ease the transition is the fact that Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman also exec produces Kavalier and Clay alongside fellow Picard exec producer Akiva Goldsman.

It's worth noting that Picard was informally renewed for a second season in December when the series earned a $20.45 million tax credit from the California Film Commission. It was one of 16 projects to receive credits for basing production in the state. (Season one also received tax credits.)

Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway round out the Picard cast. Along with Chabon and Goldsman, the executive producers are Trek franchise captain Kurtzman, Stewart, James Duff, Kurtzman's Secret Hideout president Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Star Trek: Discovery veteran Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes.

Picard is one of multiple Star Trek shows that serve as the franchise cornerstone of CBS All Access. The subscription platform also has originals Star Trek: Discovery, animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks and is at work on a Michelle Yeoh-led spinoff of the former. Originals also include The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, Interrogation, Kurtzman-produced The Man Who Fell to Earth, Stephen King adaptation The Strand, anthology The Twilight Zone and Why Women Kill. Anthology Tell Me a Story and comedy No Activity are awaiting word on their futures.



