'Star Trek: Picard' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere on CBS All Access

The show starring Patrick Stewart is set to debut in January on the streamer.

CBS All Access is engaging Star Trek: Picard for an extended mission.

The streaming service has given the go-ahead for a second season of the show, which marks Patrick Stewart's return to the Trek universe for the first time in nearly 18 years, a month ahead of its series premiere. It's scheduled to debut on Jan. 23.

CBS All Access declined comment. A second season of Picard is set to receive $20.45 million in tax credits from the California Film Commission; it's one of 16 projects to receive credits for basing production in the state. (Season one also received tax credits.)

Star Trek: Picard will follow Stewart's character 20 years after the events of his last appearance in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. Stewart was initially hesitant to revisit the role, but a 35-page document outlining the series from showrunner Michael Chabon helped convince him.

"We wanted it to be a real-time follow-up to where we last saw Picard," executive producer Akiva Goldsman said at New York Comic Con in October. "We wanted to let the ensuing years that have happened for us also have happened for Jean-Luc. We spent a lot of time, collaboratively, filling in the intervening years. We know pretty much everything that happened in those 20 years. … I include in 'we,' Patrick, who is the singular expert in Picard."

The series also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Along with Chabon and Goldsman, the executive producers are Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman, Stewart, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Star Trek: Discovery veteran Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes.

Deadline first noted the renewal.