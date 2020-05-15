'Star Trek' Pike and Spock Series Set at CBS All Access

CBS All Access is firing up the USS Enterprise.

The streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The drama will see Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn reprise their respective Discovery roles as Capt. Christopher Pike, Spock and Number One as the series explores the years the former manned the helm of the Enterprise. The show follows the trio in the decade before Capt. Kirk boarded the Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.



Alex Kurtzman will oversee the drama, as he does with all things Star Trek for CBS All Access. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman, who collaborated with Discovery bosses Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet on the story. The trio exec produce alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Kurtzman's Secret Hideout topper Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez co-exec produce.

"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said franchise captain Kurtzman. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories has yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."



Strange New Worlds marks the third live-action scripted Star Trek series and fourth overall for CBS All Access, joining the flagship Discovery, Patrick Stewart vehicle Picard and forthcoming animated series Lower Decks. Another Discovery spinoff — Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh — is also in development for the streamer. A younger-skewing CG-animated series is also in development for CBS All Access corporate sibling Nickelodeon. All of them are exec produced by Kurtzman. Goldsman, it's worth noting, will remain an executive producer and on Picard. All of the series hail from CBS TV Studios, where Kurtzman is under a rich overall deal, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"This is a dream come true, literally," Goldsman said. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS."

Season three of Discovery will debut later this year, while Picard was renewed earlier this year for its sophomore frame. A launch date for Lower Decks has yet to be announced. ViacomCBS will also handle worldwide distribution for Strange New Worlds.

The new Trek series joins a CBS All Access roster of scripted originals that also includes the Kurtzman-produced The Man Who Fell to Earth, recently renewed The Good Fight, Stephen King's The Stand, anthology The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill and recently ordered Isla Fisher dark comedy Guilty Party, among others.

A premiere date for Strange New Worlds as well as an episode count have yet to be determined.

Mount's credits include Marvel's Inhumans, The Virtuoso and Hell on Wheels. Peck's credits include Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and the upcoming feature Good Morning, Midnight. Romijn counts X-Men and Ugly Betty among her body of work.

For Kurtzman, meanwhile, the newest Trek comes as the prolific producer also scored a series order at broadcast network CBS for his Silence of the Lambs sequel, Clarice.