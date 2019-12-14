'Rise of Skywalker' Cast Answers Questions About Final Film, Baby Yoda on 'The Late Show'

Castmembers including John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Billy Dee Williams and Keri Russell also answered questions about The Force and Midichlorians a week before the franchise's finale film hits theaters.

With just a week to go before fans witness the ninth Stars Wars feature and the final film in the Disney-produced sequel franchise, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday to answer questions posed by the late-night show's staff.

In the wake of a teaser clip revealing a major spoiler Thursday, the cast discussed topics that didn't reveal anything about the plot or address the reveal during the question and answer segment, which was instead focused on primarily fun topics.

What's it like to be part of the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, the first staff member asked? "It definitely feels like you're part of a moment in history," actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, responded.

"It feels very fulfilling," Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron in the saga) added.

"Hey Daisy, how did you figure out how to do alien accent?" another staffer asked.

"You mean this British accent?" Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, responded.

After a staffer asked what he would do with the Force, Billy Dee Williams (who plays Lando Calrissian) mimicked a choking action like the one used by Darth Vader in the Skywalker saga. The staffer then pretended to be chocked.

Another staffer tapped into the pop cultural zeitgeist when she asked, "I have to ask, could you maybe...?" to which director J.J. Abrams responded, "No, I can't get you a baby Yoda, I have nothing to do with The Mandalorian," referring to Jon Favreau's Disney+ show.

Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.