'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Spinoff Lands at Disney+

'The Bad Batch' is set to premiere in 2021 on the streaming service.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm will continue the story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with a spinoff series.

The streaming platform will debut Star Wars: The Bad Batch in 2021. The animated series will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch — who were introduced in The Clone Wars — as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War.

The announcement comes two months after the conclusion of The Clone Wars' final season.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vp content at Disney+. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

The Bad Batch is a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their cohorts in the Clone Army, with each possessing a singular skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers. Following the end of the war, they take on mercenary missions while struggling to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

The series is one of several Star Wars properties on Disney+, including The Mandalorian, which debuted when the service launched in November 2019, and upcoming live-action series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan MacGregor) and Rogue One character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is also developing a series centered on female characters in the Star Wars universe.

Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian) executive produces The Bad Batch with Star Wars animation veterans Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck is a co-exec producer, and Josh Rimes produces. Rau will be supervising director, and Corbett is head writer.