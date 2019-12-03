'Star Wars' Competition Show Hosted By Jar Jar Binks Actor Coming to Disney+

In the '90s, Nickelodeon's Legend of the Hidden Temple had kids go on Indiana Jones-style adventures. Now that idea appears to be getting a Star Wars makeover, with Disney+ ordering the competition show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge to series.

Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequels, will host the show, which tests its contestants' Jedi principles, such as strength, bravery and knowledge. The show will also feature a humanoid droid voiced by Mary Holland.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” said Mickey Capoferri, Lucasfilm senior director of online content & programming. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations -- a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple -- immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

Producers include Lucasfilm, Dean Houser, and Endeavor Content's David Chamberlin and Mike Antinoro.

Disney+ currently has the scripted Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and is developing series to star Diego Luna's Rogue One character Cassian Andor, as well as Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge launches in Fall 2020.