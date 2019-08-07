'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' Special Sets November Premiere on Freeform

Neil Patrick Harris will host the two-hour show with help from Keegan-Michael Key, Kaley Cuoco and more.

Fans of Star Wars are about to get a special look behind the curtain of Disney Parks' new Galaxy's Edge land.

A two-hour special will premiere Sept. 26 on Freeform.

Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Disneyland in Anaheim (currently open) and at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (opening Aug. 29).

Harris will get some help from other stars along the way, including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown and more. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits is executive produced by Brad Lachman.

The 14-acre Anaheim land opened to the full public in June, and it features one ride (another will open in January 2019) and a number of shops and restaurants, all in the theme of a galaxy far, far away.

The special is part of Freeform's “30 Days of Disney," which features different themes each week, such as villains, singalongs, pirates and sheroes, beginning Sept. 2 with “Villains Week."