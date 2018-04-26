'Star Wars Resistance' Animated Series Set at Disney Channel

Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their characters and guest star in the series.

Disney Channel is returning to a galaxy far, far away.

The kid-focused cable network has handed out a series order to Star Wars Resistance, a new animated series revolving around Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance whose mission is to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

The series will premiere in the fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and on Disney XD around the world.

Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will return to voice their characters, Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively, in guest roles. The new series will feature BB=8 alongside pilots and new characters.

Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) created the series. He exec produces alongside Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels grads Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels serves as art director.



"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni said. "My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

The voice cast features Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy's Tiny Tea Time).

A premiere date has not yet been determined.