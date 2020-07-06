'Stargirl' Renewed for Season 2 on The CW

The CW has picked up a second season of DC Comics series Stargirl — and the broadcast network will become the exclusive in-season home for the show.

The renewal comes midway through its first season, which runs on both streaming platform DC Universe and, a day later, on The CW. Season two will debut exclusively on The CW and stream the next day on the network's free, ad-supported platform, further dwindling DC Universe's roster of original shows. Stargirl will still have an SVOD home, on HBO Max, after the season wraps.

Stargirl has performed solidly on The CW since its on-air debut on May 19. It's averaging 1.55 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing, which puts it in the top half of the network's scripted roster for the season. (Like other streamers, DC Universe doesn't release viewing figures.)

Meanwhile, the future of DC Universe within WarnerMedia remains murky as the platform now features just four scripted originals: live-action series Titans and Doom Patrol — whose second season is also streaming on WarnerMedia's HBO Max — and animated shows Young Justice and Harley Quinn.

DC Universe also features a library of films and series based on DC Comics properties as well as a huge digital comic book library. WarnerMedia has prioritized HBO Max, and it's unclear whether the more niche-oriented DC Universe will remain as its own platform, have its roster folded into HBO Max or employ a windowing strategy between the two brands.

Stargirl centers on high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who as the title character inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains of the past. The character is inspired by creator Geoff Johns' late sister and was the first comic he created.

The cast also includes Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

Johns and co-showrunner Melissa Carter executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. The show comes from Berlanti Productions, Mad Ghost Productions and Warner Bros. TV.