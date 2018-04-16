Starz Acquires Seeso Fare Including 'Take My Wife' in NBCU Pact

The licensing agreement will see a number of series and specials run on the premium cable network after the comedy-focused digital offering was shuttered last year.

Starz is going to become the new home for a number of series and specials on NBCUniversal's former comedy platform Seeso.

The premium cable network has inked a licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution that includes seasons one and two of Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher's critically praised series Take My Wife. Also included in the pact are Night Train with Wyatt Cenac, Skylar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts, The UCB Show, New York's Funniest, Brian Posehn: Criminally Posehn and Lachlan Patterson Live From Venice Beach. These offerings will be available on the Starz App and Starz On Demand starting May 1. Also included in the deal are The Pistol Shrimps and Andy Richter's Home for the Holidays, which will both be available starting June 1.

“We are excited to address the uncertain fate of several Seeso series, including the beloved Take My Wife series, by providing a new home for these programs and their fans at Starz,” said C. Brett Marottoli, head acquisitions at Starz. “These comedies align strategically with many Starz original series and will appeal to our audiences as we continue featuring more diverse casts and storylines across the Starz platforms.”

The licensing deal comes months after Seeso closed up shop last year. The comedy-focused digital platform launched in 2015. Since it shuttered, Seeso had been looking for new homes for a number of its programming, including the GLAAD Award-nominated Take My Wife. (The series has been on iTunes since.) Hulu last year picked up Seeso's scripted entry There's … Johnny, which took a comedic look at the behind-the-scenes world of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show.

Take My Wife is a half-hour, single-camera comedy that follows real-life couple and stand-up comedians Esposito and Butcher. It is the first scripted series co-created by and starring a queer married couple. Watch the trailer, below.