Starz Programming Chief Moves to Apple

The news comes two days after Carmi Zlotnik exited his role at the premium cable network following a decade-long run.

File this one under "that was fast."

Two days after stepping down from his post as Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik has moved to Apple, signing an exclusive producing deal with the tech company. Under the pact, which begins next month, Zlotnik will help the iPhone maker expand its slate of scripted originals worldwide.

Zlotnik, who presented Starz's originals Hightown, Outlander and Vida to reporters earlier this month at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, will step down from his position at Starz following a decade with the cabler. He will remain on board through the end of the month and consult while helping Starz with the transition.

His departure from Starz arrived nearly a year after CEO Chris Albrecht was forced out amid a power struggle with new owner Lionsgate. He was among the last executives from the Albrecht regime at Starz.