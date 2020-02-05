TV Ratings: State of the Union Falls in Early Broadcast Numbers

The State of the Union address drew a considerably smaller audience on the broadcast networks than it did a year ago, at least in the preliminary ratings from Tuesday.

President Trump's address and the Democratic response averaged 15.23 million viewers from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC in Nielsen's fast national ratings. That's down about 25 percent from the comparable figure last year.

CBS topped the broadcast networks with 4.24 million viewers, followed by NBC with 4.05 million, Fox with 3.5 million and ABC with 3.45 million, all pending updates.

Fast national ratings are not very accurate for live telecasts, so the numbers for the broadcast networks will likely adjust up in the finals. Cable news coverage will also add significantly to the total.

The 2019 State of the Union drew 46.79 million viewers across 12 networks, up slightly from 2018. The English-language broadcast networks accounted for a little more than half of that total (23.93 million), adjusted up from 20.39 million in the early numbers. This story will be updated when more accurate ratings figures become available.

Prior to the news coverage, Ellen's Game of Games topped the 8 p.m. hour in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating and delivered a season-high 5 million viewers on NBC. Fox's 24 Hours to Hell and Back also posted season highs of 0.8 in the demo and 3.06 million viewers (pending updates for both shows). The CW got a 0.4 for The Flash, down slightly from its last non-crossover episode in December, and a 0.2 from Legends of Tomorrow, even with its Jan. 21 outing.

