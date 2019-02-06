TV Ratings: Early State of the Union Numbers Rise

The president's address to Congress is up by about 10 percent versus 2018 in preliminary figures.

The State of the Union address looks to be a bigger draw than it was in 2018, at least in preliminary ratings from the broadcast networks.

In metered-market households, President Trump's address to Congress averaged a 16.3 rating across ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, up about 10 percent from a 14.8 last year. Tuesday's address was also slightly higher in metered markets than Trump's 2017 address, which is not technically considered a State of the Union speech as he'd only been in office a few weeks.

CBS (4.6 rating/7 share) and NBC (4.5/7) had the lion's share of the audience on broadcast.

The 2018 State of the Union ended up with 45.55 million viewers across broadcast and cable outlets; cable ratings will be released later in the day.

A handful of regular programs also aired Tuesday. Ellen's Game of Games scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, the best non-news rating of the night but a season low for the NBC show.

ABC's American Housewife had a season-low 0.8 in the 18-49 demo but its biggest total audience of 2018-19 with 4.65 million. The Kids Are Alright followed with a 0.8, even with its last outing.

The Flash (0.7) matched its week-ago demo rating on The CW, and Roswell, New Mexico ticked up to 0.4.

Pending updates for the live news coverage, NBC led the broadcast nets with a 1.4 in adults 18-49 in primetime. Fox took second place with a 1.0, and ABC and CBS tied at 0.9. The CW posted a 0.5, and Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4.