This Week in TV: Netflix's 'Stateless,' Starz's 'P-Valley,' Apple's 'Little Voice'

New shows on HBO Max and Apple TV+ also debut in the week of July 6.

As the calendar turns into the heart of summer, the premiere schedule slowing down a little bit. The week of July 6 is a fairly active one for streaming services, with a limited series co-created by Cate Blanchett and new entries from Apple TV+ and HBO Max. Cable and broadcast channels, however, are light for the week, with a notable exception in Starz's well-reviewed P-Valley.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Co-created by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (she also appears on screen), Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie, Stateless stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale) as a woman who ends up detained in an Australian immigration detention center, despite being a citizen of the country.

The story also focuses on an Afghan immigrant (Fayssal Bazzi), a guard (Jai Courtney) and a government official (Asher Keddie). Blanchett and Dominic West play leaders of a cult Strahovski's character flees, leading to her detention. The six-episode limited series, which is based on a true story, premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

Also on streaming …

HBO Max rolls out two new series on Thursday: adult animated show Close Enough and docuseries Expecting Amy, starring Amy Schumer. Music drama Little Voice — with original songs by Sara Bareilles, who's also an exec producer — and sports docuseries Greatness Code premiere Friday on Apple TV+. Netflix has Korean drama Was It Love? (Wednesday), environmentally focused travelogue Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Friday) and Belgian courtroom drama The Twelve (Friday).

On cable …

New: Playwright Katori Hall created P-Valley (9 p.m. July 12, Starz), about the dancers, managers and clients at a strip club in Mississippi. It's "the kind of series so variously accomplished you don't know what to praise first," writes THR critic Inkoo Kang, noting in particular the performances of leads Brandee Evans, Nico Annan and Elarica Johnson.

Also new: Mike Rowe travels the country in Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip (9 p.m. Tuesday, Discovery), a reunion/retrospective of the show. Water-park competition Cannonball debuts at 8 p.m. Thursday on USA (after a preview on NBC last week).

Specials, returnees and finales: Kevin Hart and some famous friends do a series of home-based challenges in Celebrity Game Face (10 p.m. Monday, E!). FXX's short-form showcase Cake serves up a new batch of episodes at 10 p.m. Thursday. Season one of Snowpiercer concludes at 9 p.m. July 12 on TNT.

On broadcast …

New: The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan hosts and executive produces Tough As Nails (8 p.m. Wednesday, CBS), a competition in which 12 blue-collar workers try to prove they are what the title says.

Returning: ABC News' What Would You Do? (10 p.m. Tuesday) begins a new season of watching how people react to staged conflict scenarios.

In case you missed it …

Based on the beloved series of novels by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club brings Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn to the screen in a way that THR's Robyn Bahr says is "downright among the best shows the streaming platform has produced," and good for both kids and their parents. It's streaming on Netflix.