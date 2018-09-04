'Station 19' Enlists Dermot Mulroney for Season 2

The actor, who next reunites with Julia Roberts in Amazon's 'Homecoming,' will recur in the 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff.

ABC's Station 19 continues to beef up its season two roster.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff has recruited Dermot Mulroney for its upcoming sophomore run. The actor will have a multiple-episode role and play the father to Alberto Frezza's Seattle PD cop Ryan Tanner. The character is described as being back in town after an extended leave — much to the surprise of pretty much everyone who has ever known him. He's sharp-witted, perceptive and wickedly smart and he can charm his way into and out of almost any situation. He hasn't always been on the right side of the law, which really affects him in the eyes of his son.

Mulroney is the second new addition to the Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff's upcoming season. He joins Boris Kodjoe (Code Black), who also will recur as a veteran firefighter who returns to Seattle after some time away. His approach to the job will clash with that of the regulars in Station 19.

Mulroney next reunites with My Best Friend's Wedding star Julia Roberts in Amazon's upcoming Homecoming drama series. He most recently appeared in features The Mountain Between Us, Sleepless and Dirty Grandpa. On the TV side, his résumé includes L.A. to Vegas, New Girl, Mozart in the Jungle, Shameless and American Horror Story: Cult. He's repped by WME.

Station 19 returns Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. on ABC.