TV Ratings: 'Station 19' Hits Series High With 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover

The next-to-last episode of 'The Good Place' on NBC has its biggest total audience since late October.

The third-season premiere of Station 19 delivered its biggest same-day audience ever for ABC, thanks in part to a crossover with Grey's Anatomy. The penultimate episode of The Good Place on NBC also hit a multi-episode high in viewers.

Just under 7 million people watched the season premiere of Station 19, besting the show's previous high of 6.54 million in October 2018, also for a crossover episode. Thursday's installment also earned a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, tying its second-best mark ever.

Grey's Anatomy, which moved back an hour to 9 p.m., brought in 6.65 million viewers, slightly higher than the 6.4 million for its fall finale. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.4. A Million Little Things (4.2 million, 0.8) was on par with its last airing.

At NBC, The Good Place's 2.11 million viewers were the most for an initial airing since Oct. 31, and the show improved a little in adults 18-49 to 0.6. Superstore (2.73 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49) and Will & Grace (2.3 million, 0.5) also improved week to week, while Perfect Harmony was steady at 1.42 million viewers and a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo. A Law & Order: SVU rerun aired at 10 p.m.

The series premiere of Fox's comedy Outmatched scored a 0.7 in adults 18-49, retaining most of its Last Man Standing lead-in (0.8). It lost more than a million of the latter's viewers, however, coming in at 3.23 million after Last Man Standing's 4.45 million. Deputy slipped to a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 3.18 million viewers.

CBS got 2.63 million viewers and a 0.3 in adults 18-49 for a Gayle King-hosted Grammy Awards special following a block of comedy reruns. The CW's Supernatural and Legacies each drew a 0.2 in the demo.

ABC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating, half a point ahead of the 0.6 for second-place Fox. CBS, NBC and Univision tied at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

