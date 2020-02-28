TV Ratings: 'Station 19' Rises for Second Straight Week

ABC scored an across-the-board ratings victory Thursday, leading the broadcast networks in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, on an night when usual total-audience leader CBS aired mostly reruns. Station 19 grew its audience for the second straight week, and Grey's Anatomy topped the night in adults 18-49.

Fox's Last Man Standing reached a five-week high in viewers, and despite the repeat lead-in, CBS' first-year drama Tommy improved a little in adults 18-49.

Station 19's 6.55 million viewers were its second-most of the season so far, behind the 7 million for its premiere in January. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.0. Grey's Anatomy (5.97 million viewers, 1.1 in adults 18-49) and A Million Little Things (3.72 million, 0.6) were also even with last week.

At Fox, Last Man Standing (4.09 million viewers), Outmatched (2.48 million) and Deputy (3.64 million) all improved on last week's numbers. The two comedies were flat in adults 18-49, but Deputy ticked up a tenth of a point to 0.6. CBS' Tommy likewise rose a little in adults 18-49 to 0.5 while bringing in 4.64 million viewers, in line with last week's 4.71 million.

NBC's Superstore (0.6 in adults 18-49), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6) all declined slightly in the demo from a week ago. Will & Grace and Indebted (both 0.4) were steady. The CW's Katy Keene held at 0.1 in adults 18-49.

ABC topped the 18-49 rankings for the night with a 0.9 rating. Fox and Univision tied for second at 0.6. CBS and NBC tied at 0.5, just ahead of Telemundo's 0.4. The CW managed just a 0.1.

