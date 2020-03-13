TV Ratings: 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon' Grow as Broadcast Viewing Rises

Broadcast TV viewing was up across the board Thursday, possibly because more viewers stayed in as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly every show on the five English-language networks grew its audience vs. a week ago, and as a whole the five networks averaged about 7 percent more primetime viewers (17.56 million vs. 16.45 million) and grew by 11 percent in adults 18-49 (2.9 rating vs. 2.7). That runs counter to the usual pattern this time of year, when ratings tend to dip following the start of daylight saving time.

ABC's Station 19 got the biggest week-to-week bump in viewers, growing by about 600,000 people to 6.62 million. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.0. Grey's Anatomy (6.29 million viewers, 1.2 in adults 18-49) was even with last week's audience and down 0.1 in the demo, and A Million Little Things (3.87 million, 0.6) hit a seven-week high in viewers.

CBS' Young Sheldon finished No. 1 in viewers with 8.76 million, up from 8.55 million last week, and grew by 0.2 in adults 18-49 to 1.1. The Unicorn (0.7 in adults 18-49, 5.79 million viewers), Mom (0.8, 6.35 million) and Carol's Second Act (0.7, 5.23 million) all improved in both measures and Tommy (0.5, 4.89 million) was up in viewers and steady in the 18-49 demo.

Similarly, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine improved to 2.28 million viewers (from 1.83 million) — its biggest same-day audience in more than a year — while holding at 0.6 in adults 18-49. Will & Grace (0.5 in the demo, 2.31 million viewers) and Indebted (0.4, 1.55 million) also ticked up. Even reruns of Superstore and Law & Order: SVU added viewers.

At Fox, Last Man Standing (3.62 million viewers, 0.6 in adults 18-49) and Outmatched (0.5, 2.09 million) posted small viewer gains and held steady in adults 18-49. Deputy (3.5 million, 0.6) improved in both measures. The CW's Katy Keene (601,000 viewers, 0.1 in 18-49) also added viewers. Legacies (501,000, 0.2) returned from a three-week break to a slightly smaller total audience.

ABC topped the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.0 rating. CBS finished second at 0.7, followed by Fox, 0.6, and NBC, 0.5. Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

