'Station 19,' 'Younger' Among Latest ATX TV Festival Additions

Amy Adams and Gillian Flynn will also be among the panelists for the opening night celebration of 'Sharp Objects.'

The ATX Television Festival continues to round out its programming roster ahead of its seventh edition, set for June 7-10 in Austin.

Joining the lineup are panels for ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19, TV Land's Younger — making its fourth trip to Austin; and Nat Geo's Genius.

The festival has also firmed up the lineup for its opening night celebration of HBO's upcoming Sharp Objects. Set to attend the festival are star and exec producer Amy Adams; director/EP Jean-Marc Vallee; showrunner Marti Noxon; author/writer/EP Gillian Flynn; EP Jason Blum; EP Pancho Mansfield; HBO exec vp programming David Levine; and exec producers Jessica Rhoades, Nathan Ross and Gregg Fienberg.

The Younger panel will feature creator Darren Star and stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

The Station 19 event will screen the pilot and feature a discussion with stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George, who will be joined by creator Stacy McKee and casting director Linda Lowy.

Genius, meanwhile, will feature the behind the scenes team discussing the artistic undertaking behind the Picasso-themed second season. They will be joined by a few co-stars from the series. (Star Antonio Banderas is not currently slated to attend.)

Station 19, Younger and Genius join a lineup that includes reunions featuring the cast and creative teams behind Felicity, Nash Bridges and thirtysomething as well as several other show and themed panels. For full details and tickets, go to ATXFestival.com.