'Step Up: High Water' Renewed for Second Season at YouTube

The first season of the dance drama has generated over 22 million views for the streamer.

Step Up: High Water is getting an encore.

The dance drama, a TV reboot of the popular film franchise, has been renewed for a second season at YouTube. Production on a new batch of 10 episodes will begin this fall and drop on YouTube's subscription service, newly renamed YouTube Premium, in 2019.

YouTube, which doesn't break out how many subscribers it has to its subscription service, says that High Water has generated over 22 million views since its Jan. 31 release. The first episode, which is available to stream for free on YouTube, currently has 8.6 million total views.

High Water stars Glee's Naya Rivera as a former dancer turned administrator of the famed High Water Performing Arts School in Atlanta. Ne-Yo takes a turn as Sage Odom, the founder of the school. The first season follows dancer siblings, played by Lauryn McClain and Petrice Jones, who are uprooted from suburban Ohio to live with their uncle (Faizon Love) and must settle into a new home, new school and new life. Series regulars Marcus Mitchell, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise and Kendra Oyesanya are all returning for the second season.

Hailing from Lionsgate, the studio on the original film franchise, the series was created and executive produced by showrunner Holly Sorensen. Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton executive produce the series alongside Step Up stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

"With Step Up: High Water, we wanted to create a dramatic series that reflects the world where the YouTube audience lives — it's diverse, vibrant and authentic," said YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels. "The energy from the talented teams in front of and behind the camera brought this dance drama to life and pulled viewers in right from the start. We look forward to working with Lionsgate, Holly Sorensen and the full ensemble of actors, choreographers, writers, directors and creative minds behind this series for another exciting season."

The renewal comes days after YouTube gave a quick second-season order to Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai. The streamer is also prepping the June 9 first-season premier of Doug Liman's Impulse. The three shows, including High Water, represent Daniels' efforts to broaden the audience for YouTube's subscription service and work with more traditional film and television partners. YouTube is also developing a TV spinoff of the Hailee Steinfeld feature The Edge of Seventeen.