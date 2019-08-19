Stephen Amell to Star in Pro Wrestling Drama at Starz

The actor will follow up his run on The CW's 'Arrow' with 'Heels,' about a small-time wrestling promotion.

Stephen Amell has found his first starring role following the end of Arrow.

The actor, whose long-running CW series wraps in 2019-20, will topline a pro-wrestling drama at Starz called Heels. The premium cable outlet has greenlit eight episodes of the show, which will star Amell as the owner — and chief in-ring villain — of a small wrestling promotion.

Heels comes from writer Michael Waldron (Disney+'s Loki) and showrunner Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse). It's set in a close-knit Georgia community and centers on a family-run wrestling promotion, the Duffy Wrestling Association, as two brothers and rivals war over their father's legacy.

Amell will play Jack Spade, the DWA's primary in-ring heel, who outside the ring is the company's hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. With the mind of an artist inside a warrior's body, Jack has a Steve Jobs-like need for perfection — and for control. He wants to build the DWA into an empire, which could risk his marriage and his relationship with his brother.

Amell is a big professional wrestling fan and has made a handful of in-ring appearances for the WWE, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling promotions. AEW's Cody Rhodes has also appeared on Arrow.

Lionsgate Television produces Heels in association with Paramount TV. Waldron, O'Malley and LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley executive produce. Heels will join a Starz lineup that includes Power and its forthcoming spinoff, Outlander, American Gods, Vida, Sweetbitter, The Girlfriend Experience and The Rook, along with the upcoming Hightown, P-Valley, a new take on Dangerous Liaisons, The Dublin Murders and John Wick spinoff The Continental.

