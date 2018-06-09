Stephen Colbert Hits Back at "Hateful Dweebs" Who Harassed 'Star Wars' Actress

The 'Late Show' host debuted a trailer for a faux 'Star Wars' film that reimagines Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico as the main character after reports that she left Instagram due to racist and sexist harassment.

Stephen Colbert is not happy about reports that Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran (who plays franchise newcomer Rose Tico) allegedly left Instagram due to racist and sexist harassment online.

Of the news, The Late Show host quipped in his monologue Friday night, "That is terrible. But it is good to see Roseanne [Barr] staying busy."

Colbert hit back with a message of his own, "to teach these fanboys a lesson": a faux trailer dubbed Star Wars: Episode IX – Shut the Hell Up You Broken Hateful Dweebs, for a film that reimagines Tran's Tico as the main character. "All the cool male characters, like Kylo Ren and Poe Dameron, fell into a big hole after Rey cut their penises off," the voiceover narrates.

"The lady Ghostbusters" and new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, both of which faced their own misogynistic harassment online, also get a shout-out, as does "a girl wearing a Rick & Morty T-shirt," "woke Porgs" with Black Lives Matter signs, a new "intersectional feminist" Darth Maul, and the revelation that "Chewbacca was a woman the whole time."

Tran has not publicly commented on her reason for leaving social media. Her Instagram page is still visible (albeit with no posts), but her bio line now reads, "Afraid, but doing it anyway."