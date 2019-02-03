Stephen Colbert Interviews Steve Carell Inside a Box on 'Late Show'

"Why did you wait so long to get sexy? You know you're a hot salt-and-pepper zaddy now, right?" Colbert asked Carell during a "Personal Space" segment.

Stephen Colbert got up close and personal with his longtime friend Steve Carell on a special edition of CBS' The Late Show that aired Sunday night after the Super Bowl.

As part of a recurring segment titled "Personal Space," the duo stuck their heads inside a small box and proceeded to get, well, personal.

Colbert complimented Carell by telling him how handsome he'd become with age. "Why did you wait so long to get sexy? You know you're a hot salt-and-pepper zaddy now, right?"

"You're embarrassing me," replied Carell.

At one point, the duo shared a peppermint stick before Carell began to worry they'd "become a meme. Maybe we shouldn't do that anymore."

Asked if Carell was tired of fans quoting from The Office — in which Carell starred — when they encounter him, Carell said, "No, I love it." "That's what she said," Colbert was quick to reply, citing one of the signature jokes of Carell's character.

Colbert also asked why Carell switched from comedy to drama.

"All I wanted to be is respected and to be pretentious," Carell said. "You're halfway there," Colbert quipped.

Watch the segment below.