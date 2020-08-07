Stephen Colbert, James Corden Set Return to Studio Taping

CBS' late-night hosts are planning to return to in-studio filming next week.

Stephen Colbert and James Corden have been filming The Late Show and The Late Late Show from their homes for the last several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they're set to start taping inside the studio on Monday. Corden will return to a redesigned Late Late Show stage at Television City in Los Angeles. Colbert said on his last show on July 24 that he won't be going back to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, "but I also won't be sleeping where I work."

CBS declined comment on Colbert's new locale.

Colbert and Corden follow Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon in moving away from at-home taping of their late-night shows. O'Brien was the first to leave home, moving his TBS show to L.A.'s Largo at the Coronet in early July. Fallon returned to his Tonight Show digs in New York's Rockefeller Center two weeks later.

Like O'Brien and Fallon, Colbert and Corden will host The Late Show and The Late Late Show without studio audiences, and guests will still appear via video chat. Both shows will also have smaller on-set crews than they normally would.

"We are so excited to be back in our new look set on studio 56 at Television City and cannot wait to be making new shows staring Monday," said Late Late Show executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. "There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our team, so seeing our crew safely back together again has been worth all the work and planning to get us to this point."

Colbert and Fallon tape their shows in New York, where new cases of COVID-19 have declined considerably since their peak in April. Los Angeles, where Corden and O'Brien are based, saw a spike in cases in July, even as some productions — notably daytime dramas The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital — have resumed filming.

Photos of the redesigned Late Late Show set are below.