Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien Commiserate Over Trump's "No Talent" Late-Night Jab

One day after President Donald Trump slammed three late-night hosts in one rally speech, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien joined forces and imagined how to reply to the slight on Tuesday on The Late Show.

Trump's comments followed a brief spat with Fallon on Sunday and Monday, in which the president attacked the NBC host for expressing regrets on a Hollywood Reporter podcast for a Tonight Show episode in which he'd tussled Trump's hair. Trump continued his verbal assault on late-night at a South Carolina rally on Monday, where he took shots at Fallon, as well as Colbert and ABC's Live! host Jimmy Kimmel.

In his cold open to The Late Show on Tuesday, Colbert videochatted with Fallon and discussed the insults. "Hey lowlife!" Fallon greeted his CBS compatriot, mimicking Trump's name for him at the rally.

"Hey lost soul!" Colbert said back. Moments later, he told Fallon to "be a man," referencing Trump's tweet at the NBC host on Sunday. For his part, Colbert said that he was "busy having no talent."

Fallon then introduced Colbert to Trump's rally comments, citing the president's remark that the hosts are "no talent, low-life lost souls."

"Well that's not right," Colbert joked. "That's Conan." He then called O'Brien, who appeared onscreen in shaving cream and appeared not to know Trump is president. He warned the hosts to "be civil, in case this could get ugly."

Colbert and Fallon then made lunch plans to eat at Red Hen, the Washington, D.C., establishment that kicked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders out last weekend because, in Sanders' words, "I work for @POTUS."

Watch the full segment below.