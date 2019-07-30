Stephen Colbert Labels Marianne Williamson the "Long-Shot Guru" in Second Debate Breakdown

The late-night host made a joke that John Hickenlooper laid out the stakes for this election when he talked about being out of work for two years. "Please I need this job," said Colbert in an impersonation of the candidate.

Following the second Democratic debate, which took place Tuesday in Detroit, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert highlighted the night’s most memorable events, including Bernie Sanders' health care discussion and Elizabeth Warren's assertion that anyone would be a better president than Trump.

Referencing the 10 candidates on stage and how hard it is to keep track of them, Colbert renamed the event. "We're calling it Democratic Debate Night: Too Many Candidates to Remember..." he said at the top of the show. "It's hard to sum up what happened tonight," he continued," it's like the seven dwarves offering Snow White offering a poison apple."

Colbert went on to label candidate Marianne Williamson a "long-shot" guru. He impersonated the activist's use of language and intonation in contrast with the "theatrics" of Sanders.

Later on, Colbert made a joke that John Hickenlooper laid out the stakes for this election when he talked about being out of work for two years. "Please I need this job," said Colbert in an impersonation of Hickenlooper.

After taking a moment to recognize Elizabeth Warren's declaration that anyone would be a better president than Trump, Colbert launched into another impersonation. This time, the late-night host channeled Sanders and threw a nod to his age, which was referenced during the debate. "I bought a catheter and let's just say it was not self-lubricating," said Colbert, in character. He added that Sanders "was ready to throw down" during a discussion of Medicare for all.

In a joke about Tim Ryan, Colbert said he has "a weird way" of talking about the common man — in reference to Ryan's comment about working class issues and those who take showers after work and haven't seen a raise in many years.

Prominent candidates taking the debate stage tonight also included South Bend mayor and former military officer Pete Buttigieg; former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Maryland politician John Delaney and Montana governor Steve Bullock rounded out the debate.

Moderators for the event included CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

The debates continue on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET with the same moderators. Prominent candidates include Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Cory Booker.