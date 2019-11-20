Stephen Colbert Recaps Joe Biden Gaffes During Fifth Democratic Debate

While touching on fellow candidates Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang, the late-night host honed in on the former vice president's fifth Democratic primary debate performance.

Following the fifth Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went live once again with the late-night host diving into highlights of the night.

With the debate taking place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Colbert joked "half of the candidates were played by Madea." 10 polling candidates hit the debate stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta including: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race in early November whereas former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro failed to meet polling requirements.

Despite Nov. 20 being Joe Biden's 77th birthday, Colbert did not hold back on recapping some of the former vice president's missteps Wednesday night. The host first touched on Biden sending a fundraising email intended to be released after the debate roughly eight hours before it began. Colbert shared another premature message from Biden on his show, this one being for winning the presidency.

The host also touched on one of Biden's "poor choice of words" from the debate stage. While expressing how he'd address sexual violence, Biden said, "No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs." He continued, "So we have to just change the culture, period and keep punching at it and punching it and punching at it."

Colbert offered a few more lines for Biden, such as "We gotta chain up that racism. We gotta stuff that homophobia back in the closet."

One of the more humorous exchanges of Wednesday's debate came from Cory Booker challenging Biden’s recent comments that he would not push to legalize marijuana and that it’s a "gateway drug." Booker looked over at Biden and smiled, saying "I thought you might have been high when you said it!"

"To which Biden asked, 'Why do I look high?' I think everyone can tell you're a cop. You have to tell me if you're a cop," Colbert joked.

Moving on to Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the host recapped her reminding the debate audience that she once raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends for her 2006 Senate run. "Technically, if they are giving you cash, they're not called boyfriends," Colbert quipped.

Andrew Yang's MATH pin also caught the late-night host's attention, which stands for Yang's slogan "Make America Think Harder." Colbert noted, "I say we can think bigger. Why not make everyone think harder?"