Late Night Hosts Rip Trump, Homeland Security for "Cruel" Border Policy

Stephen Colbert is blasting President Trump and the Justice Dept. over the controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has resulted in the children of illegal immigrants being separated from their parents when they're caught.

Of the policy shift that was put into action by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the late-night host was quick to take jabs at Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen.

“Not everyone in this administration blames this policy on the Democrats. Some say the policy doesn’t exist. Like Secretary of Homeland Security and definitely not the descendant of immigrants, Kirstjen Nielsen,” Colbert said of the secretary, who tweeted that there is not a policy in place that separates families at the border.

“Then why are you locking up kids in an abandoned Walmart question mark, exclamation point, colon with your head up it,” Colbert jabbed.

Colbert further took jabs at Nielsen after she said in a White House briefing that it is questionable if the families crossing the border are in fact families. “Yes, who can tell if these weeping toddlers are part of the family? They might even be toddlers! They might be adults with shoes on their knees.”

Colbert also called out White House senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller’s comments in which he described separating children from their parents as a “potent tool” for stopping migrants crossing the border. “Which is fitting because I’ve always thought of Stephen Miller as a potent tool,” Colbert said.

TONIGHT! There is the right side of history and then there is the side of history where the Trump admin defends their policy of separating children from their parents. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Wneh1PHgzR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 19, 2018

Late Night host Seth Meyers also slammed the Trump administration hard for their hardline and "cruel" border policy. Midway through Meyers' viral "Closer Look" segment, he pointed out Trump's kind words and sympathy for his former campaign chairman who was sent to jail this week for witness tampering but the lack of anything approaching similar for the children separated from their parents at the southern border.

"If this policy strikes you as monstrous, inhuman and cruel then you're a decent person. In other words, you are not Attorney General Jeff Sessions," Meyers said. He also criticized Press Sec. Sarah Sanders, policy advisor Stephen Miller who took credit for the policy. "Miller is like a serial killer who leaves clues for the police."

Meyers ended the segment with some sombre words. "This policy is monstrous and morally repugnant and it is being done in our name. Any elected official who doesn't call for an immediate end to it is complicit and anyone associated with it should resign in disgrace."

Over on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah excoriated the administration's racist policies, and trying to inch "towards their goal of being the Norway of the West." Noah said the untold cruelty of putting children in cages wasn't defensible unless of course, you worked at Fox & Friends where "apparently that cage is not a cage."

"I never thought I'd hear a positive spin on cages," Noah said, adding mockingly "I'm a cage half full kinda guy, after all what is a chain link fence if not a wall made of silver linings."

The policy has received criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Former First Lady Laura Bush referred to the policy as "cruel" and "immoral" in a guest column for The Washington Post. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said that she supports tighter border security, but disagrees with the policy to separate families.

Hollywood's biggest stars have also been vocal on social media about the issue, with the likes of Oprah, Chelsea Handler, Kumail Nanjiani, Reese Witherspoon and more blasting the policy.