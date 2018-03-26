Stephen Colbert Says Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' Interview "Felt Truer" Than Trump's Election

The 'Late Show' host called the adult film star's “insane, salacious tale about a sitting president" the "least surprising story" he's heard about Trump.

Stephen Colbert wasted no time in addressing Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes sit-down with Anderson Cooper on Monday night's installment of CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The late-night host was quick to address the interview’s high ratings, which are being dubbed as 60 Minutes‘ most-watched episode in nearly a decade, topping over 22 million viewers.

“They haven’t had numbers like that since Mike Wallace went undercover as a pole dancer,” Colbert quipped. “That means Stormy Daniels got higher ratings than Donald Trump did right after he was elected president…Wow! That’s gotta sting.”

In the 60 Minutes interview, Daniels' detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump that she says took place during a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, when Trump was the host of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice.

After explaining some of the details chronicled by Daniels, Colbert referred to the interview as an “insane, salacious tale about a sitting president," but also "the least surprising story" he's heard about the president. "That felt truer than him getting elected,” he said.

In one moment of the interview, Daniels recalled spanking Trump with a magazine that featured himself on the cover. She then assured Cooper that Trump became “more appropriate” afterward, because he quit "talking about himself" and had normal conversations with her, something Colbert found helpful in suggesting advice for White House chief of staff John Kelly. “Couple of spanks and Donald Trump started acting more appropriate. John Kelly, you know what to do.”