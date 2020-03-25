Stephen Colbert Sets 'Late Show' Return Date

CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert is joining other late-night shows in resuming production — albeit from remote locations.

New episodes of the show will begin Monday, March 30, with Colbert and his crew all working remotely. The Late Show joins NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan and HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time With Bill Maher in resuming production.

All the shows that have returned thus far feature hosts broadcasting from their homes and interacting with guests via video chat. The Tonight Show is airing those segments combined with highlights from past episodes to fill the full hour.

CBS has aired several short pieces with Colbert speaking to viewers and performing various tasks at home. The three videos have racked up more than 8 million views combined on YouTube (which considers 30 seconds of watching a view).