Stephen Colbert Takes Harrison Ford's Keys to the Millennium Falcon Amid New FAA Probe

"You seem a little confused behind the wheel," the 'Late Show' host joked.

Stephen Colbert on Thursday joked it was time to have a serious talk with Harrison Ford and take his keys to the Millennium Falcon amid a new Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

On April 24, the iconic actor in his Aviat A-1C Husky crossed a runway where another aircraft was departing at the Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles. Ford misheard radio instructions from the tower. There was no danger of a crash, but it was learned this week the FAA is investigating nonetheless.

During his "Quarantinewhile" (the rebranded "Meanwhile" segment) the Late Show host said it was time to have that hard talk with the aging actor about his transportation privileges.

"You seem a little confused behind the wheel, and I know it's hard, but we have to take away the keys to the Millennium Falcon," Colbert quipped. "We just can't risk you making the jump to hyperspace through a Starbucks."

Ford has made headlines a number of times through the years due to aviation incidents, such as in 2015 when he was hospitalized after making an emergency landing on a SoCal golf course due to engine failure.

In 2017, Ford mistakenly landed his plane at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, flying directly over an American Airlines Boeing 737. The FAA investigated but issued no penalties over the incident.

Watch the full Late Night segment below.