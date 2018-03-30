Stephen Colbert Takes on Mark Zuckerberg, Proposes A Revamped Facebook

"You know nothing about me Sucker-berg," the late-night host directed towards the social media network's CEO.

In the wake of Facebook coming under fire after it was revealed Cambridge Analytica was able to obtain private data from over 50 million Facebook users, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert is ready to rectify the situation.

“We’ve learned over the last few days, that you’re not the customer. Your life is their product and Facebook is the pimp,” the late-night host quipped during show's Friday night broadcast, before explaining that users have deleted the social media only after “checking to see if their ex’s new boyfriend has a six-pack.” “He does and she seems happier with him,” Colbert said.

Colbert also noted that, in response to the controversy, businesses have ended their associations with the social media network, in particularly Playboy magazine. “That’s going to sting… Now where are those people going to find porn on the Internet?” Colbert asked.

Though the social media site has received backlash from its users, Colbert revealed that he was happy to be one of the many. “I, myself, have not deleted my Facebook page because I have never had one. You know nothing about me Sucker-berg,” Colbert said, mocking the site’s creator Mark Zuckerberg.

To further investigate Facebook’s current woes, Colbert said that his show’s staff have downloaded their Facebook history and discovered that the site “keeps a record of some pretty crazy stuff,” including calls made from users’ cell phones, a user’s family tree of relatives and “algorithms” for photographs of users’ faces.

Determined to find a way to be “off the grid” and “defend your privacy,” Colbert jokingly announced he is launching a new service dubbed, “Amishbook,” which is “everything about Facebook except the electricity.”