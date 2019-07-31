Stephen Colbert Targets Joe Biden Jabs From Second Debate

"I hope you're wearing a cup," Colbert shared as one possible jab Kamala Harris could have offered on CNN's debate stage tonight.

Following the second night of the CNN-hosted Democratic debate in Michigan, Detroit, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the biggest takeaways in another live offering of The Late Show, such as the heated exchanges between two prominent candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Additional candidates included New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro; philanthropist Andrew Yang; the first Hindu member of Congress Tulsi Gabbard; Washington governor Jay Inslee; and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

The event continued to be moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Ahead of the late-night host's commentary, Colbert's band serenaded viewers with Motown Sings the Debates parody hits. Taking a light jab at the lengthy list of politicians on stage tonight, lyrics like "I bet you're wondering he we knew Michael Bennet was running too" were sung to the tune of Marvin Gayne's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

As Colbert noted, the night's heated exchanges began before the first question was even asked on the debate stage. One of the most anticipated face offs of the night would be Harris and Biden, and the two did not disappoint. As they greeted each other on stage, Biden broke the ice with a now infamous line: "Go easy on me kid."

The host guessed what Harris' mental response was: "I hope you're wearing a cup."

Colbert highlighted another now viral quote from the debate stage — an exchange between Cory Booker and Joe Biden during a discussion on criminal justice form.

“Mr Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool Aid and you don’t even know the flavor," Booker told Biden when the Democratic frontrunner questioned Booker's "zero tolerance policy of stop and frisk policy."

Colbert quipped, "Does anyone know the flavor of Kool Aid? It all just tastes like red."

Taking a break from knocks on Biden, the host turned his focus to candidates like Kirsten Gillibrand. The New York Senator took a swipe at how she could beat Trump — "I can talk to those white women in the suburbs that voted for Trump."

"They will accept me into their midst for I come with offerings of Chardonnay and Skinny Pop," the host mused as a potential Gillibrand offering to that particular demographic.

Gillibrand had one other zinger ready for Trump, sharing that her first act as president would be to "Clorox the oval office." Colbert agreed, offering a witty slogan: "That presidential slam brought to you by Clorox. Clorox, the commander in bleach."

Near the end of the host's monologue, Colbert couldn't let Biden's misstep with his closing remarks go unnoticed. The former Vice President mistakenly provided a phone number instead of an online address, as his fellow candidates did. Colbert helped Biden by filling things out: "Go to Joe 30330... send an email to Scranton Joe at 1942 at AOL dot org."

Colbert wasn't the only late-night host going live after Wednesday night's debate, with The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and Late Night's Seth Meyers also airing live versions of their shows.