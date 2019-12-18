Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah React to Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote

After the House voted on Wednesday to impeach Trump, the late-night hosts poked fun at the president's reaction to the impeachment process, in which he took to Twitter to call the situation "a terrible thing."

Following the U.S. House of Representatives' vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, which saw him formally charged on two articles of impeachment, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor weighed in on the decision.

In the vote that has divided the nation for many weeks and months, Trump was charged with obstructing Congress and abusing his power by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Noting that Trump does not seem to be handling impeachment very well, Colbert read one of the president’s tweets while impersonating his voice and stance. "Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing. Read the transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Colbert went on to say, speaking now as himself, "Nothing says confidence like, 'Say a prayer.' He then joked, "State trooper pulls you over and you’re completely innocent, so you scream at the other motorists, pray for me!"

Further into the show, Colbert said, "Trump will bounce back, according to a former aide," as The Late Show cut to a quote from The Washington Post that said, "Trump is the most resilient politician the country has ever seen."

Quipped Colbert, "Not to be all Teddy Roosevelt got shot, but Teddy Roosevelt got shot, and then finished the speech he was giving. Trump gets winded carrying an umbrella up a staircase." He added, "This unnamed aide thinks none of us will be that affected by any of this" — cutting to another quote from the Post — “We’ll just wake up Thursday after this absurd impeachment vote and say, 'Well, that was quite a Season 3 finale. What’s going to happen in Season 4?'"

Concluded Colbert, "Yes, exactly. The Trump presidency is just like a TV show we all have to live through. I call it The Worst Wing."

Over at The Daily Show, host Noah was quick to poke fun at the president's response to the impeachment process, in which he took to Twitter to call the situation "a terrible thing.""Is it just me or does it seem like Trump went through all the stages of grief in one tweet?" Noah asked, emphasizing that each sentence represents denial, anger, grief, depression and acceptance.

Noah then compared Trump to a child fearful that they'll get a spanking from their parents. "Remember when you were a kid who was going to get a spanking but then your parents told you it was going to happen later because they didn't have time and then the whole day it was just you in a state of panic? That's what Trump sounds like in that tweet just trying to get support from anyone."

In a longer segment called The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment, Noah declared, "Impeachment: It's when America moves its presidents to the spam folder."

He joked that Trump is "miserable" after enduring today's events, but simply because the day centered on "two things he hates the most: history books and going down."

"There's no doubt impeachment will hurt Trump's legacy 'bigly,' " Noah continued to quip.

Later on, Noah addressed the anger expressed by Republican members of Congress who spent the day "competing on who could make impeachment sound worse," including making references to Pear Harbor and Jesus.

"Did these guys just compare impeachment to Pearl Harbor and Jesus?" Noah asked, before adding , "Even if Trump was going to be put on the cross. He would never carry it himself. H'd probably put it on the back of a golf cart."

As for Congress members describing the day's occurrences as "sad," Noah called their bluff. "Aw, all day the Democrats were roaming the halls of congress sad and depressed, just walking around like a living Adele album."